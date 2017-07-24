Phelps loses by 2 seconds to simulated shark in ‘Shark Week’

Michael Phelps has finally met his match in the water: a “great white shark.”

The Olympic champion swimmer was bested Sunday night in the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week special “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White.”

But Phelps didn’t swim with a real shark. He competed in the ocean against a computer-simulated fish based on data on the swimming speed of sharks.

Phelps was outfitted with a wetsuit and a monofin to mimic a shark’s powerful tail. He finished the 100-meter race in 38 seconds, two seconds slower than the simulated shark.

While most weren’t surprised the Olympian didn’t get into the water with a real shark, they were upset the shark was computer generated and took to social media to voice their displeasure.

Me pretending to be ok with Michael Phelps not racing a real shark pic.twitter.com/QnCF98NfBB — Gabi Palamone (@Yo_Gabi_Gabi__) July 24, 2017

When u realize Phelps isn't actually racing side by side with a great white shark… #SharkWeek pic.twitter.com/popKv38jba — Michael Pezzetta (@mpezzetta13) July 24, 2017

Michael Phelps not racing a real shark is like being sold Kanye tickets and then watching a Kanye hologram perform — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) July 24, 2017

Michael Phelps not PHYSICALLY racing a shark but still having a tv special is equal to having a meeting when it coulda been an email — MacKenzie Huneke (@Huenke) July 24, 2017

Phelps tweeted Sunday that he’d like a rematch, but in warmer water.