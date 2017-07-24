Pops In The Park free concert at Roger Williams Park

Rhode Island Foundation invites the Public to a free concert by the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra at the Temple of Music in Roger Williams Park on Friday, August 4th from 7p-9p.

Neil Steinberg, President and CEO of RI Foundation, joined us on set Monday to discuss this upcoming concert.

For more information, visit: http://www.rifoundation.org/

