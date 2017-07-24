Ruggerio confers with top senators on resolving RI budget standoff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Senate President Dominick Ruggerio met Monday with his Democratic leadership team as they continue to discuss how to resolve the state’s three-week-old budget impasse, though it remains unclear what the Senate will do next.

Rhode Island has been without a new state budget since House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello stunned Smith Hill on June 30 by sending the House home to protest an amendment Ruggerio wanted to add to the budget relating to Mattiello’s proposed car-tax phaseout. The two men met last Tuesday for the first time since the standoff began.

In a statement Monday evening, Ruggerio said he had had a “productive and lively discussion” earlier in the day with Senate Majority Leader Mike McCaffrey, Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin, Senate President Pro Tempore Harold Metts, and the chairs of the Senate’s committees.

“I asked all of them to share their thoughts on the current budget situation as I do not make decisions in a vacuum,” Ruggerio, D-North Providence, said. “I look forward to meeting with the speaker later this week.” A spokesman said the Senate president would have no further comment Monday.

Ruggerio has repeatedly emphasized since assuming the Senate’s top job last spring that he will not make decisions unilaterally, and the meeting Monday appeared to be a sign he wants to ensure his top allies are on board with whatever strategy he settles on to resolve the stalemate.

While Ruggerio had previously floated the possibly of bringing back the Senate this week to remove the amendment and approve the House’s original budget, that is no longer seen as likely, though it’s possible a vote could come next week. Mattiello has indicated he may bring back the House in the fall to take up other bills left in limbo by the June 30 meltdown.

House spokesman Larry Berman said earlier in the day that Mattiello and Ruggerio had tentative plans to meet again on Tuesday. He declined to comment further after Ruggerio issued his statement.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook