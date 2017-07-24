Sing Your Heart Out!

This morning in The Rhode Home we were joined once again by NiRoPe – Nick, Ron and Pete Cardi. They discussed the benefits of their new leather collection and why it’s so popular.

We were also visited by Dr. Christine Noel from The Rhode Island Children’s Chorus who discussed their upcoming auditions and provided a brief history of their organization.

Interested in an audition for your child? Visit: http://www.richildrenschorus.org/

And for more from Cardi’s, head to https://www.cardis.com/

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.