Study finds $190M in deficiencies in Cranston school buildings

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cranston City Council held a special meeting Monday night to discuss problems in the city’s school buildings highlighted by the state Department of Education (RIDE).

RIDE recently commissioned an evaluation all of the state’s public school buildings, looking specifically at their conditions, educational program space and adequacy, and energy efficiency and utilization. In Cranston’s 24 school facilities, it found close to $190 million worth of deficiencies.

City school officials presented these findings at Monday night’s meeting along with a number of options to address them, including renovations, additions, consolidations and even building a new school.

The evaluation found many of the facilities to be overcrowded and antiquated, with the average age of the buildings being 63 years old.

One of the worst offenders is Cranston High School East, which the report found had nearly $21 million in deficiencies and about 400 students more than the ideal enrollment recommended by RIDE.

Cranston High School West was also found to be too crowded and has $16.5 million worth of deficiencies.

