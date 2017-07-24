Police ID victims in Providence double shooting

Related Coverage Police investigating after double shooting in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The two victims in a Providence double shooting over the weekend were both members of two separate street gangs, according to police.

Both Raven Merchado and Malick Santos – who police described as self-proclaimed gang members – were said to be at Rhode Island Hospital in stable condition following this weekend’s shooting.

According to a police report, Merchado’s gray Honda was involved in a crash with another vehicle around 5 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Manton Avenue and Dearborn Street. While Merchado was on the side of the road exchanging information with the other driver, police said a gold Kia pulled up and a passenger in the vehicle opened fire – striking Merchado twice in the stomach.

Police said someone from Merchado’s vehicle – though they didn’t say who – fired back at the Kia and struck Malick Santos in the arm.

Police said Merchado drove himself to the hospital. Santos was found on Bodell Avenue after being dropped off by a gold Kia and a fire department rescue took him to the hospital, police said.

During their investigation, officers located eight spent shells in the street and five in the driveway of a nearby home. They said another home was struck five times, but no one inside at the time was hurt.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video taken on Bodell Avenue which they said showed who the driver of the gold Kia was. Police said the driver was taken to police headquarters for questioning.