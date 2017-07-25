AG’s office taking background check services on the road

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Don’t want to truck into Providence to get that background check done? You’re in luck.The Attorney’s General’s office announced that it will be offering BCI services throughout the state.

The Attorney’s General’s office announced Tuesday that it is hitting the road and will be offering national and state criminal background checking services at several areas across the state throughout the month of August.

“We recognize that getting to our BCI Office in Providence for a state or national criminal records check is not altogether convenient and parking can be a challenge. That is why we are once again providing mobile BCI services at several police departments across the state this August,” said Attorney General Kilmartin. “Our mobile BCI program is a great convenience whether someone needs a state BCI to volunteer during the upcoming school year or a national background check for a new job.”

Anyone seeking to obtain a national background check must bring positive proof of ID, such as a valid driver’s license, state-issued ID, or passport, as well as the appropriate paperwork to be submitted to the employer or agency. Results will be mailed directly to the employer. Individuals seeking a state criminal background check must bring positive proof of ID, such as a valid driver’s license, state-issued ID or passport. Results will be e-mailed directly to the individual.

Rhode Island law requires background checks for anyone seeking certain employment or volunteering opportunities. A complete list of positions requiring a background check is available on the Attorney General’s website.

The Mobile BCI service is unable to fingerprint anyone seeking a national criminal background check for long term care employment under RIGL statutes 23-1-52, 23-17-34, and 23-17-60. Individuals with a registration number (RS number) must appear before the BCI window in Providence for a national criminal background check.

Payment information

The cost for a national criminal background check is $35. The cost for a state-only criminal background check is $5. For individuals that require a national and state background check, the cost is $40. Payment must be a check or money order only. Checks should be made out to “BCI.”

For any questions, please call the Office of Attorney General at 401-274-4400 and ask for BCI.

Rhode Island background checks are also available to the public 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and national background checks/fingerprints are available to the public 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at the BCI window at the Office of Attorney General, 150 South Main Street Providence.