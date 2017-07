This morning we go inside a man’s mind.

We sat down with Will and Brendan to see what the guys thought about a few topics.

One is the hot new trend with guys is taking a “man-cation”

A new mantripping.com survey says the most popular destination for men traveling alone or with their guy pals is Alaska where they can fish, hike and see wild animals.

Other popular trips are golfing in Florida, a road trip on the Kentucky bourbon trail and skiing in Lake Tahoe.