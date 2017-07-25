Decades-old suit against juvenile detention center settled

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A lawsuit filed 46 years ago by inmates at a juvenile correctional facility in Rhode Island has been settled.

The American Civil Liberties Union said Tuesday that issues at the Rhode Island Training School have been resolved.

The lawsuit was filed in 1971 challenging conditions at what was then called the Rhode Island Boys’ Training School, and reforms were ordered in 1972.

The ACLU joined the case in 2001 and both sides agreed on new reforms, including the construction of a new facility.

Amy Fettig, deputy director of the ACLU’s National Prison Project, says Rhode Island is the first corrections system in the country to comply with standards recommended by the Annie Casey Foundation, which aims to reduce youth incarceration and improve detention conditions.