Developer’s plan to build skyscraper in Providence moves forward

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A proposal to construct a 46-story skyscraper on the Providence waterfront has been given the green light by the 195 Commission.

The panel voted to approve a revised plan from Manhattan-based developer Jason Fane. The proposal must now win approval from the City Council.

Fane originally proposed putting three towers on the land previously occupied by I-195, but scaled it back to one late last year.

If all goes according to plan, the tower would be built at the corner of Dorrance and Dyer Streets and once completed, it would be the tallest in the capital city’s skyline.

Fane said he’ll seek tax breaks and $15 million in tax credits for the project, which would have retail shops on the ground and residential spaces above.

Back in December, Fane said he hopes to proceed with the other two towers in the future if market demand allows.

Fane’s legal council said they’ll start petitioning the city for a zoning change on Wednesday, which could take five to six months.

Jason Fane, the developer, now taking questions from press. We’ll have a full report tonight at 10/11: pic.twitter.com/B8o7cLlbM2 — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) July 25, 2017