Hometown Hero: Davida Dale

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is URI’s Davida Dale.

A former All-Stater at La Salle Academy and Juanita Sanchez, Dale was a top-75 recruit who committed to Syracuse after her senior year with the Cavaliers.

Hoping to be closer to her family, Dale decided this spring to transfer to Rhody, where she will sit out this season in hopes of playing three full years in Kingston.

Davida is expected to be an instant impact player for the Rams and she’s hoping her success on the court will help bring local fans back to the Ryan Center.

