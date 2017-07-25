Hoverboards recalled over fire hazards

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – iRover is recalling nearly three thousand self-balancing scooters, also called hoverboards, because the lithium-ion battery packs can overheat.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the overheating can cause them to catch fire and/or explode.

This recall involves scooters/hoverboards with model numbers 87645 and 87644.

The recall was initiated after the company received two reports of the battery packs smoking and overheating.

No injuries have been reported.

The scooters/hoverboards were sold at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores nationwide from December 2015 through December 2016 for between $300 and $400.

Consumers should immediately stop using these recalled scooters/hoverboards and contact iRover at 888-348-6434, or online at www.iroverus.com, for instructions on returning their hoverboard for a free UL2272-certified replacement unit.