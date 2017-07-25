In the Kitchen: Buttermilk Biscuits

The Rhode Show Published:
Chef Mark Bryson from Binge BBQ shares his recipe for Buttermilk Biscuits. Lesley Muir from the Norman Bird Sanctuary joins as well to preview an upcoming event.
Buttermilk Biscuits
Ingredients: 
  • 3/4 cup buttermilk
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 2 eggs – 1 whole and 1 beaten for egg wash
  • 13 oz. all purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 8 oz unsalted butter cut into small cubes chilled
Directions:  
  1. Whisk buttermilk, cream and whole egg
  2. Whisk together flour, baking powder and salt
  3. Add butter to flour mix and rub butter into flour until butter forms small marble size pieces
  4. Add buttermilk and mix by hand until dough comes together ants should look dry and shaggy
  5. Cover and rest 30 minutes
  6. On lightly floured work surface roll out dough into 1/2 inch rectangle
  7. Fold into thirds like a letter and repeat opposite direction and roll into 1/2 inch thick rectangle
  8. Rest 10 minutes
  9. Cut into equal squares or use cookie cutter and place on greased pan
  10. Brush with egg wash and bake at 400 degrees about 15 minutes