Newport police warn of high traffic at sold-out Folk Fest

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — With this weekend’s 2017 Newport Folk Festival already sold out, Newport Police are anticipating heavy traffic, and advising visitors to consider all the travel options open to them.

Parking at the festival venue, Fort Adams, is limited. The parking areas open at 8 a.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with the festival opening at 10 a.m. and running until sundown. Folk Festival organizers encourage carpooling, bicycling or shuttling — by ferry, water taxi, or bus.

The city’s police department said it will be dispatching officers throughout the festival and traffic areas to direct drivers.

2017 is the 58th outing of the event. By some estimates, each day of the festival can attract more than 10,000 people.