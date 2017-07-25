Police: New Bedford woman suspected of making bomb threats

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who allegedly made a bomb threat to New Bedford City Hall Friday, causing evacuations.

Police on Tuesday said they’ve obtained an arrest warrant for Heather Perkins, who is suspected of making a total of five threats in the past week, which include both bomb threats and threats of violence.

Perkins, 37, stands 5-foot-4, weighs about 147 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to police. Police said she currently has no address, but has lived on both Clinton and Ruth Streets in the past.

New Bedford police said a number of police departments and universities have received threats recently, although they did not comment on whether Perkins could have been involved in any of those threats.

Those with information are urged to contact New Bedford police at (508) 991-6350. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can also call the tip line at (508) 992-7463 or send an email to tip@newbedfordpd.com.