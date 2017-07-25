Popular East Providence restaurant closes its doors

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After many years in the restaurant business, Bill Pinelli announced on Facebook he’s getting out of the restaurant business, at least for now.

B. Pinelli’s – located on Broadway in East Providence – closed its doors a few weeks ago.

“Thode of you that know me, know the passion and love that I have for this industry,” Pinelli said on Facebook. “I’ve loved serving you and will continue to serve you through our catering portion of the business.”

Pinelli said those who have gift cards for the restaurant can use them for catering. He said he’s also working with several local restaurants which may be able to honor the cards, though he did not say which restaurants.

Pinelli was the owner of Pinelli’s Cafe in West Warwick and also was partner in the former Pinelli-Marra restaurant group.