Providence Place parking under 2 hours will soon be free

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Running into Providence Place for a quick errand will soon be free.

Mark Dunbar, the mall’s general manager, confirmed for Eyewitness News that once new parking rates take effect Aug. 1, those parked at the garage under two hours will be free and two to five hours will be $2.

Right now, anything under five hours is $2.

The rates for those parking five to eight hours is going up from $10 to $15. Dunbar said other hourly rates will remain the same.

When the mall first opened, shoppers could get their parking pass validated by stores. A few years later, it initiated the tiered fee system.