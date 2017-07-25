Report: 100+ Rhode Islanders voted in multiple states in 2016 election

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A new report released on Tuesday revealed major discrepancies with the voter rolls in several states, including Rhode Island.

“More than 100 Rhode Islanders appeared to have voted not only in Rhode Island, but also in another state,” said Ken Block, who helped compile the report for the Government Accountability Institute, a conservative think tank.

Block, a former candidate for Rhode Island governor and current president of Simpatico Software Systems, said a third of Rhode Island voters didn’t provide Social Security or driver’s license numbers when they registered, though that wasn’t required until a 2004 change in state law.

“Which means our Secretary of State has no good ability to determine and match those people with any other databases to prove that they actually exist,” Block added.

Block also unearthed 225 Rhode Island voters registered at non-residential addresses, such as post offices and police stations.

The report was compiled in part by comparing voter registration data with things like credit card databases, which is unusual methodology, according to good government group Common Cause Rhode Island.

Block admitted it’s never been done this way before but he believes the data deserves a good, hard look. He said the discrepancies could play a role in local races, where margins of victory are small, though he isn’t claiming everyone on the list is intentionally defrauding the system.

“I’m going to stop short of voter fraud because fraud only happens once someone in law enforcement formally declares it to prosecute and everything else,” he said. “It’s very likely voter fraud.”

Block also told Eyewitness News he believes this will need to be dealt with on the federal level.

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea’s office on Tuesday said it takes any allegations of voter fraud seriously and encouraged Block to submit his findings to the Board of Elections.

Gorbea recently announced she’s taking steps to clean up the state’s voter rolls. Common Cause said things like automatic voter registration, which was signed into law by Gov. Gina Raimondo last week, will help with that effort.