Report: North Providence police chief challenged Cranston officer to a fight at memorial ceremony

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston Police Department internal investigation claims now-suspended North Providence Police Chief Christopher Pelagio was the aggressor during a confrontation with a Cranston officer during a May Police Week memorial ceremony at the Cranston police station.

According to a statement by the unnamed Cranston officer who was part of the honor guard for the service dedicated to fallen police officers, Pelagio mouthed expletives from his seat in the audience.

The officer claims Pelagio was “making eye contact” with him and mouthing what appeared to be “you [expletive] punk.”

The officer told investigators, Pelagio confronted him after the ceremony, getting “approximately 2 inches” from his face, and again repeating the expletive.

The confrontation, which was caught on surveillance video, heated up according to the Cranston officer, who claims Pelagio then repeatedly asked him what gym he went to saying several times he would “fight or box him” anytime.

Pelagio, who was suspended with pay last week by North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi, has not responded to requests for comment.

Multiple police sources say the dispute between the two veterans dates back about 20 years and involves a quarrel over a woman.

Pelagio acknowledged he attended the Cranston ceremony when this incident was first reported by Target 12 last month, but he said “there was nothing to it” when asked about the altercation. He would not offer any details about what started it.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story as it develops on WPRI.com and tonight on Eyewitness News.

Send your story ideas to Walt at wbuteau@w pri.com and follow us on Twitter: @StreetStories12 and @wbuteau.