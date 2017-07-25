RI lawmakers blast upcoming Senate health care vote

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island’s top elected Democrats remain united in opposition to a Republican bill set for a vote that would shred much of President Obama’s signature health care law.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed and U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse have been fighting to stop the plan, while Gov. Gina Raimondo said she hopes Tuesday vote doesn’t happen at all.

“We have over 100,000 people who rely for their health care on the Affordable Care Act,” Raimondo said.

Senate Republicans have not publicly stated which replacement plan they’ll be debating in Washington on Tuesday, but Raimondo said she is particularly concerned about a proposed reduction in future Medicaid funding. According to Raimondo, the change would cost the state money and cause Rhode Islanders to lose coverage.

“We’ve done some calculations, and it’s a $2 billion bill for the taxpayers of Rhode Island over a seven- or eight-year period. We absolutely cannot afford that,” Raimondo said.

Down in Washington, Reed and Whitehouse said they share Raimondo’s concerns about Medicaid reductions.

“So people on Medicaid — people whose private policies don’t have pre-existing condition limits, caps on how much can be spent in a year or in a lifetime, folks who get their money through the exchange — suddenly they’ve all discovered, ‘Oh my gosh, that was Obamacare, don’t take that away from me,'” Whitehouse said.

Rhode Island Republican Party leaders have given a mixed response to the GOP health bill. Possible gubernatorial candidate Joe Trillo said last week he supports the bill, while his potential rival Patricia Morgan said she is unsure. A third potential candidate, Allan Fung, has not responded to requests for comment on the bill.

