Summer nights with newportFILM

If you love film and exploring the stories behind the on screen magic, then you’ll want to check out some of newportFILM’s events this season!

Meredith Nordhem Ewenson joined us on ‘The Rhode Show’ with details on some upcoming evenings which are sure to delight the film buff in all of us.

This Thursday, July 27, will feature “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives” at The Elms which will be followed by a Q&A panel with Clive himself.

Then, on August 3 at St. Michael’s Country Day School Lawn, you can see “May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers” which will be followed by a Q&A with director Michael Bonfiglio, moderated by David Fear, senior editor of Rolling Stone.

More info and ticket availability for these screenings is available here: https://www.newportfilm.com/