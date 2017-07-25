Suspected drunk driver arrested for third time

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A man arrested twice before on drunk driving charges was arrested a third time last week, North Smithfield police said Tuesday.

Christian Morales pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday morning, and was ordered held without bail.

North Smithfield police said Morales crashed into a parked pickup truck on Greenville Road shortly before 9 p.m. last Thursday. According to police, a witness who heard the crash saw Morales leaning against the driver’s side door and asked if he needed help. Police said Morales refused and started walking away from the crash scene.

Officers found Morales a short distance away. Police said he failed a number of field sobriety tests, and a preliminary breath test showed he had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit. Morales refused to take a chemical test when he was brought to police headquarters.

Police said Morales was driving on a suspended license, stemming from a DUI arrest in January. Police also said he had two other arrests on his record; one for DUI in Woonsocket, the other for disorderly conduct, trespassing, and resisting arrest in Lincoln.