2 Rhode Island men killed crossing road in Maine

OXFORD, Maine (WPRI) — Police in Oxford, Maine, a town about 30 miles north of Portland, said Wednesday that two Rhode Island men were hit and killed trying to cross a state route the night before.

A pickup truck hit the two men about 11 p.m. Tuesday as they were crossing Route 26, from the Oxford Casino to a Hampton Inn hotel, Oxford, Maine police chief Jon Tibbetts told WGME-TV. Eyewitnesses told police three vehicles were passing, and the men tried to cross after the first vehicle drove past.

Tibbetts told the television station and the Lewiston Sun Journal the men were Daniel Mercado, 32, of Providence, and Ronald Nodrega, 55, of Greenville. They’d reportedly been conducting business in town, visited the casino Tuesday night, then were walking back to the Hampton Inn.

There is no crosswalk where the men tried to cross, police said; the state route only has a blinking yellow light and few street lamps.

The pickup truck driver stopped and cooperated with the police investigation. Police don’t expect to file charges against the driver. Tibbetts said the driver could not see the men in the road until it was too late.