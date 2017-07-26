Adventureland delivers BIG family fun

‘The Rhode Show’ stopped by Adventureland in Narragansett to check out their new Extreme Big Air Bouncer!

We spoke with Melissa Burdick, General Manager, to learn more about what they have to offer.

For a day of family fun visit http://adventurelandri.com

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.