Amazon aims to fill 50,000 jobs, some in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Amazon is planning to hire more than 50,000 full-time and part-time employees.

The online retail giant said it will make on-the-spot job offers to candidates during Amazon Jobs Day at fulfillment centers across the country, including Fall River, Massachusetts.

Amazon Jobs Day is scheduled for August 2 from 8 a.m. to noon and will include tours and information sessions.

“We’re excited to be creating great jobs that offer highly-competitive wages, benefits starting on day one and the chance for employees to go back to school through our Career Choice program,” John Olsen, Vice President of Amazon’s Worldwide Operations Human Resources, said in a statement. “These are great opportunities with runway for advancement.”

Amazon Jobs Day includes the following locations:

Baltimore, Maryland

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Etna, Ohio

Fall River, Massachusetts

Hebron, Kentucky

Kenosha, Wisconsin

Kent, Washington

Robbinsville, New Jersey

Romeoville, Illinois

Whitestown, Indiana

