Amazon aims to fill 50,000 jobs, some in Fall River

Amazon
This Wednesday, July 19, 2017, photo shows an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Miami. On Wednesday, July 26, 2017, Amazon said that it’s looking to fill more than 50,000 positions across its U.S. fulfillment network. It’s planning to make thousands of job offers on the spot during its first Jobs Day on Aug. 2, where potential employees will have a chance to see what it’s like to work at Amazon by visiting one of 10 participating fulfillment centers. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Amazon is planning to hire more than 50,000 full-time and part-time employees.

The online retail giant said it will make on-the-spot job offers to candidates during Amazon Jobs Day at fulfillment centers across the country, including Fall River, Massachusetts.

Amazon Jobs Day is scheduled for August 2 from 8 a.m. to noon and will include tours and information sessions.

“We’re excited to be creating great jobs that offer highly-competitive wages, benefits starting on day one and the chance for employees to go back to school through our Career Choice program,” John Olsen, Vice President of Amazon’s Worldwide Operations Human Resources, said in a statement. “These are great opportunities with runway for advancement.”

Amazon Jobs Day includes the following locations:

  • Baltimore, Maryland
  • Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • Etna, Ohio
  • Fall River, Massachusetts
  • Hebron, Kentucky
  • Kenosha, Wisconsin
  • Kent, Washington
  • Robbinsville, New Jersey
  • Romeoville, Illinois
  • Whitestown, Indiana

