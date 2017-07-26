Belichick holds first press conference as training camp opens

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Patriots head coach Bill Belichick held his first press conference of the year this morning at Gillette Stadium.

“It’s always good to get started,” he said as he took the podium in front of a room full of reporters.

Training camp starts Thursday, and although there are some new faces in the mix this year, consistency was the theme through most of his remarks. Assistant coaches Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia are returning for another year, as is the entire offensive line.

Belichick says consistency in the staff has been beneficial thus far. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/yAOjHozsfU — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) July 26, 2017

Belichick didn’t offer specifics when asked whether or not all the players had reported.

“We’ll have an update on the roster at some point,” he said.

The Patriots will have joint practices with Jacksonville, Houston, and Detroit.

Belichick brushed off speculation on an undefeated season, or any sort of looking ahead to the upcoming season. “Right now we’re just trying to have a good day here today and get off to a good start in training camp,” he said. “We’re not really worried about all that’s in the future. That will come when it comes.”

Several practices will be open to the public, with no cost to attend:

July 27 – Morning Practice (9:15AM)

July 28 – Morning Practice (9:15AM)

July 29 – Morning Practice (9:15AM)

July 29 – Patriots Hall of Fame Induction (12:30PM)

July 30 – Morning Practice (9:15AM)

August 7 – Joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars (time TBD).

August 8 – Joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars (time TBD).

Training camp gates open one hour before the practice starts and close one hour after it ends. Parking is free.

The season starts September 7 at Foxboro when the Pats host the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Atlanta Falcons will come to Gillette on October 22 for a Super Bowl 51 rematch.