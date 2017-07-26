Belichick: Not worried about perfect season, will focus on one game at a time

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The players don’t hit the field until Thursday, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick was already fielding questions about the upcoming season during a news conference Wednesday morning.
The big question – can the Patriots, fresh off their Super Bowl win, not only repeat but go 19-0 on the season.
Belichick said they’ll take it one game at a time.
“Yeah, right now, we’re just trying to have a good day here today, get off to a good start in training camp. we’re not really worried about all that’s in the future. That will come when it comes,” Belichick said.
Patriots wide receiver Matt Slater said talk of a perfect season now is “disrespectful to other teams,” and it would be “foolish to buy into some of the things being said about our team.”
