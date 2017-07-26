Belichick: Not worried about perfect season, will focus on one game at a time

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The players don’t hit the field until Thursday, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick was already fielding questions about the upcoming season during a news conference Wednesday morning.

The big question – can the Patriots, fresh off their Super Bowl win, not only repeat but go 19-0 on the season.

Belichick said they’ll take it one game at a time.

“Yeah, right now, we’re just trying to have a good day here today, get off to a good start in training camp. we’re not really worried about all that’s in the future. That will come when it comes,” Belichick said.

Bill Belichick focuses on one game at a time. Does whatever he can to win every game. He wants to go undefeated. Bill wants to go 19-0. — Mark Dondero (@MarkDondero) July 26, 2017

Patriots wide receiver Matt Slater said talk of a perfect season now is “disrespectful to other teams,” and it would be “foolish to buy into some of the things being said about our team.”

Slater on high expectations: "It's foolish to buy into some of the things being said about our team..disrespectful to other teams in league" pic.twitter.com/YDGD39f0zS — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) July 26, 2017

