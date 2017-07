WAREHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A boat overturned in Buzzards Bay, off the coast of Wareham Wednesday night.

Aerial footage shows the boat being towed back to shore.

According to the Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team, it was reported that 10 people were rescued from the water.

Eyewitness News is working to gather more details. This story will be updated with the latest.

Overturned boat wareham. Reported as 10 people have been rescued. Dive team response for PCTRT. Very active scene. — Plymouth County TRT (@PCTRT) July 26, 2017

Members from the dive team in #Wareham staging. Awaiting further info regarding the overturned boat. pic.twitter.com/YXT7GTQ69k — Plymouth County TRT (@PCTRT) July 26, 2017