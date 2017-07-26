East Providence man charged as distributor of fentanyl

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island State Police arrested an East Providence man who they say is a “large-scale distributor” of fentanyl in the Providence area.

According to a news release, the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force was investigating the man, 33-year-old Kenny Deburgo of Tab Avenue, for the last several months and identified him as a major fentanyl distributor.

Members of the task force made a traffic stop in Cranston on July 21, during which they seized 325 fentanyl pills and two grams of cocaine, worth between $9,000 and $10,000. State Police said that the pills had to be sent to a lab for testing before they could be identified as fentanyl, so Deburgo was at first only charged with possession of cocaine and released after his arraignment on July 24.

The lab tests came back several days later and indicated that the pills were in fact fentanyl, so with those results in-hand Troopers arrested Deburgo again Wednesday and charged him with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Deburgo faces a maximum of 30 years in prison if he’s convicted. He was held without bail after Wednesday’s arraignment pending a bail hearing on August 8.