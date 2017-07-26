Father and son rescued from train tracks

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Police rescued a father and son found unresponsive on train tracks early Wednesday morning.

A train conductor saw the pair laying on the tracks in the area of Route 44 and Harrison Street around 1:15 a.m. and was able to stop the train before hitting them.

Emergency responders on scene transported the father and son to Morton Hospital for physical evaluation.

It is not known at this time how they ended up on the tracks or why they were there.

The train was able to continue on by 2 a.m.