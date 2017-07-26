Former police sergeant to plead guilty in child porn case

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A former Attleboro police sergeant arrested on federal charges earlier this year has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Richard Woodhead has agreed to plead guilty Friday to a charge of attempted receipt of child pornography, according to the agreement filed in federal court Wednesday.

The document states Woodhead faces up to 20 years in prison, along with a fine of up to $250,000 and a life term of supervised release.

Woodhead, 54, was arrested at his home on April 6 on felony charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, possession of child pornography and attempted receipt of child pornography. He resigned from the police department a week later.

Prosecutors agreed to drop the attempted coercion and possession charges in exchange for Woodhead’s guilty plea.

During a bail hearing in April, prosecutors said Woodhead had child pornography in a secret compartment in his home, along with a surreptitiously recorded video of a child in a bikini and a child’s school picture. They also claimed he communicated with an accused child predator, telling him about sexual acts he wanted to perform on an 8-year-old girl.

Woodhead’s attorney argued the former officer was engaged in “sexual fantasy talk” and isn’t the child predator the government had portrayed.