Help for those with limited mobility

If you or your family member was ever in need of something to help them live on their own with limited mobility, Home Healthsmith has it all for you.

Today we met with Linda and Bill Bohmbach, co-owners of Home Healthsmith in Portsmouth, RI to see what they have in their showroom and learn more about what they do to keep you safe in your home!

For more information, visit https://homehealthsmith.com

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.