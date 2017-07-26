Hurricane barrier gates complete rehab project

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday renovations have been completed in a project rehabbing the three gates of the Fox Point hurricane barrier. All three of the gates are back in their normal positions, said John MacPherson of the Army Corps.

The barrier is designed to protect 280 acres of Downtown Providence from being flooded in a storm surge. To the right of the gates are five pumps that carry water out of the river and into Narragansett Bay while the gates are closed. One of the pumps was out of service while it was rehabbed — a one-year, $2 million process per pump.

The entire hurricane barrier — the result of massive flooding in 1938 and 1954 — turned 51 years old in 2017.