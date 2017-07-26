In the Kitchen: Grilled NY Strip with Soy Chili Glaze

Executive Kevin Des Chenes returned to “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to grill up some NY strips and mix up a delicious drink to pair with it.

Ingredients:

  • 2 Main Entrée NY strips
  • 1/2 cup soy sauce
  • 12 oz Thai sweet chili sauce
  • 1/4 cup Lime juice
  • 2 cups beef stock or broth
  • salt and pepper

Directions:

  1. Season Main Entrée NY strips with salt & pepper
  2. Place on hot grill, turning twice on each side  until desired wellness
  3. Always let meat rest a few minutes before slicing

For Soy Chili Glaze:

  1. Combine all ingredients in medium saucepan and let simmer for 10 minutes 2. Slice Main Entrée upper 2/3 NY strip & top with glaze

 

The Lady Killer

Ingredients:

  • 2oz vodka
  • .25oz fresh lemon
  • .25oz simple syrup
  • 1oz pomegranate juice
  • 1oz prosecco
  • fresh blueberries
  • fresh mint

Directions:

  1. Add vodka, fresh lemon juice and simple syrup to shaker with ice
  2. Shake and strain over ice
  3. Sink pomegranate juice
  4. Top with prosecco
  5. Garnish with fresh mint and blueberries