In the Kitchen: Grilled NY Strip with Soy Chili Glaze

Executive Kevin Des Chenes returned to “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to grill up some NY strips and mix up a delicious drink to pair with it.
Grilled NY Strip with Soy Chili Glaze
Ingredients:
- 2 Main Entrée NY strips
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 12 oz Thai sweet chili sauce
- 1/4 cup Lime juice
- 2 cups beef stock or broth
- salt and pepper
Directions:
- Season Main Entrée NY strips with salt & pepper
- Place on hot grill, turning twice on each side until desired wellness
- Always let meat rest a few minutes before slicing
For Soy Chili Glaze:
- Combine all ingredients in medium saucepan and let simmer for 10 minutes 2. Slice Main Entrée upper 2/3 NY strip & top with glaze
The Lady Killer
Ingredients:
- 2oz vodka
- .25oz fresh lemon
- .25oz simple syrup
- 1oz pomegranate juice
- 1oz prosecco
- fresh blueberries
- fresh mint
Directions:
- Add vodka, fresh lemon juice and simple syrup to shaker with ice
- Shake and strain over ice
- Sink pomegranate juice
- Top with prosecco
- Garnish with fresh mint and blueberries