Little Compton venue ordered to cancel all weddings

LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A Little Compton inn has been ordered to cancel all weddings because of zoning and usage violations.

A court spokesman confirmed to Eyewitness News that Superior Court Judge Brian Van Couyghen issued the order last week, telling the owners of the Stone House Inn on Sakonnet Point Road that they can’t hold any special events.

The inn filed for a stay on Friday but it was denied.

The town of Little Compton brought the complaint and Eyewitness News has not yet been able to contact a representative of the town for comment.

According Kevin Vendituoli, an attorney for the Stone House Inn, parking was the root of the problem. He said that the restaurant and hotel can remain open as normal, however, and other nearby businesses are helping with weddings that have already been booked. The first one was on Saturday, a day after the Superior Court order.

