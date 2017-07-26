Narragansett police shut down marijuana grow, seize hundreds of plants

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) – Narragansett police seized hundreds of marijuana plants after executing a search warrant at a home Tuesday.

According to Detective Lt. Scott Vellone, detectives executed the warrant at about 8:45 Tuesday at the home at 720 Boston Neck Road. Inside the home, they found 271 marijuana plants and 300 seedlings, all of which were seized.

Vellone said “cultivation equipment, other narcotics, computers and other property were also seized.”

Police charged En Quiang Chen with manufacturing, possession and delivery of marijuana, possession of over five kilograms of marijuana, and conspiracy for manufacturing, possession and delivery of marijuana. He was held without bail after his arraignment at 4th District Court in Wakefield.

Investigators said he has a home address in New York state, and that the Boston Neck Road property is a rental.

Vellone said the case is still under investigation and that there could be more arrests.