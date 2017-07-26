New technology helps save teen driver live

Tim Hollister is the Author of NOT SO FAST: Parenting Your Teens Through the Dangers of Driving. Hollister’s teenage son was killed in a crash, making him part of the shocking statistic. Driving fatalities are the number one cause of death among teenagers.

Tim has teamed up with Hum by Verizon to help parents monitor their teen’s driving habits and to find teachable moments to help them stay safe on the road.

Verizon brought us an interview with Tim via satellite to learn more about this new technology.

