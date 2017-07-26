Papayas sold in Massachusetts linked to nationwide Salmonella outbreak

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration are urging you not to eat the Caribeña brand of Maradol papayas from Mexico.

According to the CDC, the papayas have been linked to a nationwide Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 47 people in 12 states, including Massachusetts.

One person from New York City has died.

According to the FDA, food distributor Grande Produce, based in San Juan, Texas, informed the agency that the company initiated a limited recall of their Caribeña brand Maradol papayas that were distributed nationwide from July 7 – July 18th.

As of July 25, Grande Produce has not issued a press release to let customers know about the recall, so the FDA said it is now urging people to avoid them.

The CDC is recommending consumers not eat, restaurants not serve, and retailers not sell Maradol papayas until more can be learned about the outbreak.

According to the CDC Maradol papayas are a large, oval fruit that weighs 3 or more pounds, with green skins that turn yellow when the fruit is ripe.

The flesh inside the fruit is salmon-colored.

The papaya can be identified by a red, green and yellow sticker.

If you have bought any Caribeña brand Maradol papayas, you’re asked not to eat them and to throw them out.