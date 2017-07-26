Police, ambulances respond to reported disturbance at RI Training School

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews responded Wednesday night to a reported disturbance at the Rhode Island Training School.

Multiple ambulances and Rhode Island State Police cruisers could be seen outside the Cranston facility.

An Eyewitness News crew at the scene saw at least two people being taken away in ambulances.

The training school houses juvenile offenders until they go on trial or are placed in another facility.

State police responded there back in May after four staffers were assaulted by juvenile residents.

