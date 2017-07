PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Bonnie.

Bonnie is a laid back 6-month-old Flemish Giant rabbit who will grow to about 16 pounds.

The shelter says Bonnie is litter box trained and loves to play with people. She gets along great with children, dogs, cats and would do well with another bunny or kids in the home.

If you’d like to meet Bonnie or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.