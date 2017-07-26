RIDOH announces 6 beach closures

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Beachgoers, beware: six Rhode Island beaches are closed to swimmers due to high bacteria counts.

The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Tuesday that effective immediately, the following beaches are closed to swimming:

Oakland Beach , Warwick

, Warwick Conimicut Point Beach , Warwick

, Warwick Third Beach , Middletown

, Middletown Peabody’s Beach , Middletown

, Middletown Barrington Town Beach

Warren Town Beach

Water quality assessments are conducted routinely by RIDOH through a state certified laboratory. Beach closure status may change daily.

The latest information on beach closures can be found on RIDOH’s interactive map on their website, as well as by calling the RIDOH beach line at 401-222-2751.