RIDOH closes three more beaches to swimming

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Department of Health added several beaches to the list of those closed Wednesday afternoon.

The latest beaches to be ordered closed are Hazards Beach in Newport, Plum Beach in North Kingstown and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth. All were closed because of high bacteria counts.

Barrington Town Beach was reopened Wednesday, but several recently-closed beaches remain off-limits to swimmers, including Oakland Beach and Conimicut Point Beaches in Warwick, Third Beach and Peabody’s Beach in Middletown, and Warren Town Beach.

Water quality assessments are conducted routinely by RIDOH through a state certified laboratory. Beach closure status may change daily.

The latest information on beach closures can be found on our Beach Closure page or by calling the RIDOH Beach line at 401-222-2751.