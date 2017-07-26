Segura’s single in 13th rallies Mariners past Red Sox 6-5

SEATTLE (AP) — Guillermo Heredia provided the early punch with a home run, then turned an extra 90 feet into the winning run for the Seattle Mariners some four hours later.

Heredia went from first to third on a wild pitch and then came home when Jean Segura rolled an RBI single up the middle with two outs in the 13th inning to cap a two-run rally and give the Mariners a 6-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox in a game that ended early Wednesday morning.

“In my opinion, the biggest play in the game was him going from first to third on the wild pitch, keeping his up head up there and taking the extra base, which allowed him to score the winning run,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “A lot of crazy plays in that game, but it says a lot about the effort of our ballclub.”

Mitch Haniger walked with one out in the 13th off Doug Fister (0-5), pitching his third inning, and was forced at second on Ben Gamel’s fielder’s choice. Heredia, who had a three-run homer in the second, singled Gamel to third. Gamel scored on a wild pitch to tie it, with Heredia advancing all the way to third. Mike Zunino then walked. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts fielded Segura’s roller behind second, but his off-balance throw was way late.

“Obviously, I didn’t know right away. I was aggressive on the play,” Heredia said through a translator. “Once I looked back at the catcher, he was a little careless on it, I took off for third.”

The Red Sox, who stranded two runners in the eighth, ninth and 11th innings, had taken a 5-4 lead in the top half when Sandy Leon singled home Hanley Ramirez with two outs off Tony Zych (5-2).

“Our bullpen did a great job of extending it, we had opportunities throughout, we fight back from 3-0, unfortunately the ending is what it is,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “It’s a tough loss, particularly the way we’ve scuffled offensively for a period of time now.”

Zunino opened the seventh inning with his 15th home run to bring Seattle even at 4-4.

The Red Sox capitalized on a sudden loss of command by starter Felix Hernandez for three runs in the sixth to erase a 3-1 deficit.

Highly touted prospect Rafael Devers, making his debut, walked to open the inning and Andrew Benintendi drew a one-out walk. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch and Dustin Pedroia followed with a two-run double. Pedroia advanced on Ramirez’s flyout and came home on Bradley Jr.’s single.

Heredia’s three-run homer off starter Drew Pomeranz staked the Mariners to a 3-0 lead in the second.

Ramirez cut it to 3-1 in the fourth with 17th home run, a two-out shot to left.

“We knew it was going to be a tight game. It got a little longer than we expected, but we’ll take it,” Servais said.

The 20-year-old Devers, who began the season at Double-A and then was called up Monday after just nine games at Triple-A Pawtucket, flied out to center in his first at-bat, walked, hit into a double play in the seventh, and walked again in the ninth. He struck out in the 11th to end the inning with the go-ahead run at third and flied out to center to end the 13th. He finished 0 for 4 with two walks.

“In the first inning I was very nervous, but thank God I was able to get my feet under me,” Devers said through a translator. “For me, it’s just going out there and playing my brand of baseball and having fun out there, that’s what I was trying to do and I think I did that. I’m not happy that we lost, but I’m happy for my first big-league game.

