Shots fired in apparent road rage incident

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) – State police are searching for a suspect in connection with a road rage-induced shooting on Route 146 Tuesday afternoon.

State Police Captain Derek Borek said that the incident occurred sometime between 12:15 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. when two cars approached the exit for I-295. Shots were fired from the suspect’s car into the victim’s car due to apparent road rage.

No injuries were reported from the victim’s vehicle.

According to state police, the suspect was driving a newer-model red Nissan SUV, likely a Rouge, Murano, or Pathfinder. The victim’s car has been described as a blue 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Anyone with any information about the identity of the suspect, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident, is encouraged to call the Rhode Island State Police Lincoln Barracks at 401-444-1100.