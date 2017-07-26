Spilled fish cause sticky situation on highway

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Commuters found themselves in a sticky situation Wednesday morning after a barrel of fish spilled onto the highway, causing major traffic backups at the end of the morning commute.

It occurred on Route 24 North, near exit 12 just after 7:30 a.m. Traffic stretched for miles as the road was shut down to clear the debris.

FISH! Barrel of fish spills on Rte. 24 North just north of Exit 12 in Taunton. Heavy delays approaching Rte. 140. pic.twitter.com/49sge1fatZ — Melissa Sardelli (@MelissaSardelli) July 26, 2017

Even after the fish themselves were cleared, the Massachusetts Department of Transit had to be called in to sand the road, helping to alleviate slippery road conditions caused by residue.

Rt 24N north of X12 #Taunton ALL lanes OPEN. @MassDOT sanded road after barrel of fish spilled onto roadway. No Injuries in crash. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 26, 2017

The Massachusetts State Police report that the road is now clear and no injuries have been reported. Traffic congestion along Route 24 North has cleared as well.

While the roads are clear, drivers in the area report the smells of rancid fish lingers.