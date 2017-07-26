Superintendent working to fire teacher following arrest

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The superintendent of Fall River schools is moving to fire a special education teacher accused of groping underage girls at the Providence Place Mall.

Superintendent Matthew Malone said Wednesday he had sent a letter to Matthew Labriola, stating that he intended to terminate Labriola’s employment. Malone said Labriola “will be afforded all rights under the law to defend himself,” after which Malone would make a final decision.

Providence police arrested Labriola last week, after several girls between the ages of 12 and 14 claimed Labriola intentionally bumped into them at the Providence Place Mall. According to police, the girls said Labriola grabbed their chests and touched their shoulders.

Labriola was placed on administrative leave from his position at Morton Middle School following his arrest.