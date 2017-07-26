Tighter security measures being rolled out to airport checkpoints nationwide

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) — All electronics larger than a cell phone will have to be put into bins for X-ray screening at airport checkpoints at several airports in the coming weeks.

The Transportation Security Agency said in a statement Wednesday the tighter requirements for carry-on screening are because of an increased threat to aviation security.

Any electronics larger than a cell phone, such as tablet computers, will now need to be removed from carry-on bags and placed alone in a bin, similar to the way laptops are now screened. It will help TSA officers get a clearer X-ray image.

Logan International Airport in Boston was among the 10 airports that implemented the new screening rules first, with other airports soon to follow suit.

Some passengers may also experience more baggage checks, the TSA said.

The new, tighter security measures do not apply to travelers enrolled in the TSA PreCheck program who use TSA PreCheck lanes.