Bank robbery suspect arrested in Providence after police chase

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police have arrested a suspected bank robber after a chase from Pawtucket into Providence early Thursday afternoon.

A woman was taken into custody in a parking lot near the intersection of Branch Avenue and Hawkins Street around 12:30 after an alleged bank robbery, according to police at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear which bank was robbed.

A witness told Eyewitness News that the woman was arrested at gunpoint in the parking lot and that police recovered a bag from her vehicle. The vehicle was photographed by detectives and towed from the scene, which was cleared by about 12:45.

