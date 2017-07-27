Buttonwood Park Zoo gives sneak peek to new rainforest exhibit

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Buttonwood Park Zoo is unveiling a new exhibit to the public this weekend focusing on tropical and ocean-dwelling species of animals.

The exhibit, “Rainforests, Rivers and Reefs” pledges to conserve important species and their habitats, including several types of primates, birds, fish, turtles and more. It has replaced the zoo’s Aquatics exhibit.

Keith Lovett, the zoo’s director, said Thursday opening the new exhibit is part of a new master plan to redevelop the seven-acre zoo towards conservation.

Thursday night is the ribbon cutting and special VIP sneak preview for project donors and elected officials; zoo members can get an early chance to visit on Friday, and the public opening is Saturday.