Cirque Eloize finishes Foxwoods run with surprise ending

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WPRI) — Wednesday night’s performance of the circus/acrobatics/hip-hop troupe show, Cirque Eloize iD, was not just the ending of their 20-day run at Foxwoods; the show had a surprise ending, with one of the troupe’s members proposing to his girlfriend.

As the troupe was taking their bows at the end of the show, Forty Nguyen, one of the members of Cirque Eloize iD specializing in urban dance, ran down from the stage into the audience and brought his girlfriend, Amanda Luria, on stage — to the strains of Bruno Mars’s “Marry You.”

Nguyen explained to the audience that the two of them had met two years ago while he was at Foxwoods during an earlier Cirque Eloize stint there, then went down on one knee to ask if the two of them could continue their journey in marriage.

Amanda said yes. The two of them hugged. The audience (and the rest of the troupe) went crazy.

Foxwoods posted video of the bows and proposal on their Facebook page.

Having ended the Connecticut run, the iD show now moves to Patchogue, N.Y., on Long Island, for a brief stint next month.

Foxwoods Proposal View as list View as gallery Open Gallery